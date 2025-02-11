Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Increased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 115.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 27.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,017,000 after purchasing an additional 99,464 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Vertical Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.49, for a total transaction of $784,065.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,879.47. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CMI opened at $372.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.53 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

