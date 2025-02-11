CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71, Zacks reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. 2,011,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,955. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.59.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,854. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.