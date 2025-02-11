Crewe Advisors LLC Has $17.75 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 2.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 136.4% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,776 shares of company stock worth $203,744,862 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $361.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.27, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

