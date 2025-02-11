Counterweight Ventures LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,767,449,000 after buying an additional 433,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,819,679,000 after acquiring an additional 205,954 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after purchasing an additional 795,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,030,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,253,952,000 after purchasing an additional 409,890 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $407.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $404.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

