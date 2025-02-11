Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 788997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coty in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1,990,624.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,479,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,906 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Coty by 42.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,642,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,045 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Coty by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,096,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,839 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coty by 147.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,165,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 693,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,134,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,772 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.