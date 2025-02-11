Core Alternative Capital Sells 6,860 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.6% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,098,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,481,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 445,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,964,000 after buying an additional 27,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 171,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NEE opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

