Constellation Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 444,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,232,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Constellation Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VOO opened at $552.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $549.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $450.99 and a twelve month high of $561.66. The company has a market capitalization of $500.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

