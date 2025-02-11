Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Makes New $167,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after purchasing an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,774,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,250,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $226.00 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

