Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $603.80 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $493.07 and a 1-year high of $613.79. The stock has a market cap of $521.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $600.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

