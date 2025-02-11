Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 255 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.73 billion, a PE ratio of 613.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,644 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,469.88. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock worth $1,040,105,687 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

