Choreo LLC Raises Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 16,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.