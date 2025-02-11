CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Down 32.3% – Should You Sell?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 32.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 575,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,132% from the average session volume of 46,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
CGX Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.33.
About CGX Energy
CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.
