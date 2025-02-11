Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lessened by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 72,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,487,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $398.57 per share, with a total value of $39,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,977.21. The trade was a 3.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.59, for a total value of $2,565,536.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,714,323.35. The trade was a 15.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.13.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CAT opened at $363.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.05 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company has a market cap of $175.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.59 and its 200 day moving average is $371.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

