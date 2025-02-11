Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

