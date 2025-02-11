Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 2,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $363.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.05 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.48.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.