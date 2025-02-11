Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 21,043 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,264 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.6% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,637 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,072,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE UBER opened at $74.76 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

