Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN)

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 304.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Septerna stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,729. Septerna has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEPN. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

