Cambiar Investors LLC Has $55.74 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.
Insider Activity at Comcast
In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
