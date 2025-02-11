Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $56.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.