BostonPremier Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $585.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $501.24 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $587.15 and a 200-day moving average of $574.91.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

