Bonfire Financial Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bonfire Financial acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 6.5 %

BATS:EFG opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.