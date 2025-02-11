Bonfire Financial Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bonfire Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,018,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Bonfire Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $422.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $428.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.23. The firm has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
