BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock World Mining Trust stock opened at GBX 509.49 ($6.30) on Tuesday. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 465 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 634 ($7.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £974.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7,278.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 491.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 512.63.
