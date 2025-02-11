BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock World Mining Trust stock opened at GBX 509.49 ($6.30) on Tuesday. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 465 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 634 ($7.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £974.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7,278.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 491.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 512.63.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.

