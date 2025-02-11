Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,921 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Bank of America by 237.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 51,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,255,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,871,000 after buying an additional 1,700,141 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 61,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of BAC opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

