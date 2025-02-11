Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Today – February 10th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Cellebrite DI are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the cryptocurrency industry in some capacity, such as through mining, exchange services, or blockchain technology development. These stocks provide investors with indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market through traditional investment avenues like stock exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,352,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,298,381. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.21. 2,228,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,002,747. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.42. 15,777,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,081,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $640.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,630,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,823,427. The stock has a market cap of $422.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of CLBT stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $25.67. 381,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,969. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

