Barclays Cuts The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $5.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAIN. Mizuho cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $354.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,371,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 54.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 434,070 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,652,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 357,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

