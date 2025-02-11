Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Baozun from $3.90 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.
View Our Latest Report on BZUN
Baozun Trading Up 4.5 %
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 2.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Baozun by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baozun
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.