Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Baozun from $3.90 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Baozun Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.32. Baozun has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 2.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Baozun by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

