Balentine LLC Buys 666 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $207.85 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $122.91 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.