Balentine LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $299.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $243.35 and a 1-year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

