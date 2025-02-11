AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at B. Riley

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

AZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. AZZ has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $98.90.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $403.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 3,790.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in AZZ by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

