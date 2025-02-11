Axecap Investments LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000. CrowdStrike comprises about 3.1% of Axecap Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total transaction of $2,577,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 805,592 shares in the company, valued at $332,218,084.88. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,655,968.83. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,565 shares of company stock valued at $39,898,614 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD opened at $428.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.70. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $431.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

