Axecap Investments LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Netflix comprises about 1.9% of Axecap Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 154.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 112,896.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after acquiring an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,870 shares of company stock worth $285,287,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,027.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $917.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $792.29. The company has a market cap of $439.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,032.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

