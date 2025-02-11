Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $301.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.53 and a 200 day moving average of $281.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.