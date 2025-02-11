AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by V2 Financial group LLC

V2 Financial group LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.9% of V2 Financial group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,541,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after buying an additional 1,161,152 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $1,233,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 85,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

