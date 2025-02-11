AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,700,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 41.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,904 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

AT&T stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

