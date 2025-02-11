Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 615 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

