Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,965 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $206,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 25,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $3,197,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,100 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

