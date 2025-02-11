Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,671,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after buying an additional 609,036 shares during the period. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,841,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 981.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 421,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 382,265 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,706,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4,951.9% in the third quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 244,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 239,476 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

