Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $220.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.31. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.06 and a 12 month high of $222.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.