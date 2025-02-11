Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 70,334 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 127.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,334 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,359,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,466,000 after buying an additional 2,073,546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after buying an additional 2,652,856 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,891 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

