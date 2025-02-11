Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Anterix had a negative net margin of 666.54% and a negative return on equity of 31.07%.

Anterix Price Performance

Shares of Anterix stock traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.16. 844,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,280. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $673.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anterix

In related news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Fleischhauer purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.19 per share, for a total transaction of $119,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,665. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

