Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $1,013.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,027.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $917.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $791.20.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,870 shares of company stock valued at $285,287,314. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

