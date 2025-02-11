Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Progressive by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Progressive from $277.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $164,870.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,465.20. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 3,855 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $952,416.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,222.40. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,575 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.3 %

Progressive stock opened at $250.64 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $180.72 and a 52 week high of $270.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.80.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

