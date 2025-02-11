Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $294.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.77. The stock has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.09.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total transaction of $7,341,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,669.44. This represents a 46.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

