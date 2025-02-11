Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Edmp Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Edmp Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 4.1% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Amgen by 16.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 120,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $294.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.77. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.09.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total transaction of $7,341,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,669.44. This represents a 46.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

