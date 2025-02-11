Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 270,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $58.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

