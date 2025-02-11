AIFG Consultants Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $556.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $450.99 and a 1-year high of $561.66. The company has a market capitalization of $503.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $549.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

