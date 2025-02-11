Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.260-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
ADC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.58. 1,051,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
The company also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.96%.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
