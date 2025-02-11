Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $858,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

