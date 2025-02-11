Activest Wealth Management Buys 5,704 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 331.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

